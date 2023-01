January 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A 10-year-old speech impaired boy Uppili Udayatej has gone missing since January 12 from around 5 p.m., according to Dwaraka Police Station on Monday. Circle Inspector Simhadri Naidu said that the boy was wearing blue and red colour shirt and gray colour pants. He disappeared from Seethampeta area in the city. People who have seen him anywhere can contact the phone numbers 9381431161 and 9440904332.