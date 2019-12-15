Visakhapatnam

10-year-old boy feared drowned in Yeleru canal

A 10-year-old boy was reportedly feared to have drowned after he went for a swim in Yeleru canal near Indira Colony at Thummapala under Anakapalle rural police station limits on Sunday morning.

The boy has been identified as Stephen King (10), a fifth class student from Thummapala.

According to reports, the boy, along with a group of friends, went for a swim in Yeleru canal. He was feared to have drowned while playing in waters. Knowing about the incident, the local residents rushed to the spot and started searching for him.

Search operation

Police and fire officials have started a search operation. There was no clue about the boy till the last report came in. A case has been registered.

