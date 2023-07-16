10 water tanks in Visakhapatnam to get a facelift at a cost of around ₹12 crore

July 16, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

About 10 water tanks located at various places in the city are going get a facelift in Visakhapatnam. The Greater Visakhaptnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is going to spend around ₹12 crore as part of the beautification. The officials say that this will not only create a recreation facility for residents, but also increase groundwater levels.

During the year 2017, the municipal corporation had spent nearly ₹3 crore to give a facelift to various water tanks at Yendada, Tungalam, Nagarampalem and Darapalem areas. Though there were plans to develop other water tanks, things did not materialise. Lack of proper maintenance by the corporation and due to various anthropogenic activities like dumping of wastes, construction activities and encroachments, those tanks which were developed looked very vulnerable.

Water tanks at Yendada, Tagarapuvalasa, Tunglam and even the decades-old Mudasarlova reservoir and Gambheeram gedda have been lying in a neglected state

Yendada water tank, which had once served as a hotspot for the locals, was neglected by the authorities. Though the walking tracks are in good condition, the locals say that there is a need for construction of some shelters for the walkers.

“Huge construction activities have affected the water tank. The number of people coming to walk has gradually decreased due to the pollution caused by the construction activities,” said Lakshmana Murthy, a walker at Yendada Park.

However, recently, the GVMC authorities have taken up desilting and then cleaned the accumulated garbage in the tank.

A water tank at Tagarapuvalasa, which was once most sought after hangout for the locals, was ignored completely. The water tank was being maintained by a renowned pharma company. As per the locals, the water tank which the locals once boasted as ‘Visakhapatnam’s Tank Bund’ has no visitors now. Most of the walking path surrounding the water tank is seen with wild growth of plants. Moreover due to lack of security, the park has become a space for boozers, they complain.

Similarly, Mudasarlova reservoir, which could also a potential tourist spot, cries for attention.

As per the GVMC officials, the development activities at the water tanks include desilting, clearing unwanted plants, creating walking track, arranging seating and lighting for the visitors. The officials will also try to accommodate children play arena and an open gym. The officials also said that such steps will also ensure the water tanks are not encroached further.