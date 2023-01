January 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Based on credible information, the City Task Force (CTF) police raided a guest house at TPT Colony, under Dwaraka police station limits in Visakhapatnam, and took 10 persons into their custody for allegedly playing cards by betting money. The CTF police seized about ₹1.92 lakh cash from them apart from 10 cellphones, a car and a two-wheeler. The case was transferred to Dwaraka police station.