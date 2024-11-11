 />
10 students of private junior college in Visakhapatnam hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

The District Medical & Health Officer visits the private hospital where the affected students are currently being treated as well as the college hospital; all students are out of danger, informs Collector

Published - November 11, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Around 10 students of a private junior college in Visakhapatnam were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning, three of them were admitted to the ICU of the private hospital, on November 10 (Sunday).

The college had organised a get-together for the students on Sunday, and a large quantity of food prepared for as lunch was remaining even after the event ended. Thus, the same was taken to the college hostel and served as dinner to the students. Around 9 p.m. on the same day, students began vomitting and the hostel staff shifted the students to a private hospital.

On getting information, the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) of the Intermediate Board informed the District Collector, who directed the District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO) to visit the hospital and hostel for an inquiry.

“The DM&HO visited the hospital and hostel and conducted an inquiry. It was found that the students were served the unused food from an event, cooked in the morning, for dinner. Some of the food could have turned stale. All students are out of danger and undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad told The Hindu on Monday.

Meanwhile, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Visakhapatnam district vice-president G. Ajay visited the college to get first-hand information on the issue.

Published - November 11, 2024 09:20 pm IST

