Around 10 persons belonging to a couple of families suffered vomiting and severe stomach pain after allegedly consuming stale food at Moturupalem in Atchutapuram mandal in Anakapalli district on Friday. The victims were immediately shifted to Primary Health Centre (PHC) and given first aid. Some of them were referred to King George Hospital for further treatment, it was learnt. Yelamanchili MLA S. Vijay Kumar spoke to the victims at the hospital.

