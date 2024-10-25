10 paediatric cardiac surgeries conducted as part of surgical camp in last four days

A paediatric cardiac surgical camp is being organised at Andhra Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, in association with Healing Little Hearts, a team from the United Kingdom, from October 21 to 25. A total of 10 complicated surgeries were conducted during the last four days.

Dr. Simone Speggiorin, senior paediatric cardiac surgeon from University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, UK; team members Dr. Snigdha Paddalwar, consultant anaesthetist, Dr. Saran Durairaj, cardiologist, Dr. Claire Westrope, consultant intensivist, Dr. Vikas Saxena, trainee intensivist, Claire Bostock, Fiona Taylor, Nina Hall, Antia Ares Vazquez, Jejo Joji and Petra Durkas, and a cardiac surgical team from Andhra Hospitals led by Dr. Revanth, Dr. Vikram and Dr. Ravindhra Dev performed complex heart surgeries for conditions like DORV, Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), Ebstein’s anomaly of Tricuspid valve, and transposition of great arteries.

Dr. P.V. Rama Rao, Head of Children’s Services, Director of Andhra Hospitals, said at a media conference on Thursday that the success rate was nearly 99% which was possible only because of the team effort.

He said that the team has been successfully performing children heart surgeries regularly for the past nine years. Over 4,000 cardiac surgeries interventions were conducted so far. The team from the UK had come 32 times so far to Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, and performed many complex heart surgeries. This was the second camp being organised in Visakhapatnam, he said.

Paediatric cardiac referrals were coming from both Telugu States, he said, congratulating the UK and Andhra Hospitals teams of doctors and nurses for their hard work, dedication and commitment. He also commended the MB Foundation, led by actor Mahesh Babu, for its support.

