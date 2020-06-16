10 new cases take tally to 313 in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 June 2020 22:37 IST

GVMC denotifies 14 cluster containment areas as no cases reported in four weeks

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. With the new cases, the total number in the district increased to 313. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged after testing negative.

The number of active cases have risen on Tuesday to 169 and the number of discharged persons stands at 143.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V Sudhakar, all the new cases were reported from the existing cluster areas only. As on date, there are 41 very active clusters and 19 active clusters, he said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Tuesday denotified 14 cluster containment areas as the zones did not report any cases for the last four weeks (28 days). Madhavadhara, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem, Sri Nagar, K.R.M. Colony, Pithapuram Colony, Simhadripuram, Vadlapudi, Naidu Thota, Appannapalem (Vepagunta), Priyadarshini Colony (Gajuwaka), Jagannadhapuram (Akkayyapalem), Railway New Colony and SVP Nagar (Kobbarithota) areas are denotified.

Chief Medical & Officer of Health (C.M.o.H), K.S.L.G Sastry said that there are 45 clusters in the GVMC limits.