10 new beaches to be developed in Vizag region

Funds provided by PSUs will be used for this: Minister

In a major boost to the tourism sector, the State government has given nod to develop 10 beaches at various points between Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam city and Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district. “We will be taking up development works at five beaches initially in a phased manner through the funds provided by various public sector units as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

According to the officials, the 10 beaches are — Sagar Nagar, Timmapuram, Mangamaripeta, Chepaluppada, INS Kalinga Beach, Erra Matti Dibbalu Beach, Bheemili Beach, Nagayampalem Beach, Annavaram Beach and Kancherupalem Beach.

Officials from the Tourism Department said that food courts, children play arena, walking tracks, fitness arena, changing rooms, toilets and drinking water facility will be provided at the beaches. Apart from them, a control room, CCTV arrangements, a first-aid centre and watch tower will also be constructed to ensure safety and security at beaches. The officials are also planning to provide safe swimming zones to prevent drowning incidents and also proposed various types of beach sports at the premises for the tourists.

It is learnt that around ₹2.5 crore will be spent on development of each beach.