₹10 lakh donated to Visakhapatnam zoo park for animal adoption

November 18, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, Gland Fosun Foundation of Gland Pharma Ltd, Visakhapatnam, has provided ₹10 lakh for adopting various animals like lion, tiger, chimpanzee, zebra and leopard over a period of one year, in the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam.

Representatives from Gland Fosun Foundation have handed over the cheque to District Forest Officer (DFO) Anant Shankar. Thanking them, Mr. Shankar has called upon other MNCs and PSUs as well as civil society groups to come forward for animal adoption at the zoo.

The zoo will take up more public outreach programmes with the cooperation of corporate and public sector units as it is not only a major tourist hotspot but also a place for conservation of wildlife, he said.

