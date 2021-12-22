10 kg tumour removed from tribal woman

Visakhapatnam

22 December 2021 00:47 IST

Gayatri Institute of Health Sciences and Medical Technology removed an ovarian tumour weighing about 10 kgs successfully from a tribal woman, here on Monday.

The team of doctor was headed by T. Padmavathi, HoD, obstetrician and gynaecology and A. Ramesh, surgical oncologist.

The case was detected during a medical camp conducted by the hospital at Mondigedda village in Paderu mandal. The 60-year-old woman K. Lakshmamma was suffering from abdomen distension, pain and loss of appetite.

The health camp team brought her to the hospital at Marikavalasa, for follow-up treatment and it took two hours to perform the surgery successfully, said Somaraju, Secretary GVP.