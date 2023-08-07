10, including two juveniles, held for ‘smuggling’ ganja from Odisha to Karnataka via Andhra Pradesh

August 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The GK Veedhi police in Alluri Sitarama Raju district arrested eight people and detained two juveniles on the charges of smuggling 255 kg of ganja from Odisha to Karnataka via Andhra Pradesh, on Monday. The main accused is one Marappa, a florist from Karnataka. He bought ganja at the rate of ₹1,800 per kg and paid ₹4,78,800 to the local ganja smugglers.

The Circle Inspector G. Ashok Kumar said that Marappa was arrested along with his accomplices on a tip-off at Pataveedhi under the police station limits on Sunday evening. Vehicles, including two auto rickshaws (used for transporting the ganja), and ₹1.04 lakh in cash were seized from the accused, he added.

The other accused were identified as Korra Ramesh, Korra Apparao, Gemmali Yuvaraju, Barla Appala Swamy, Korra Bujjibabu and Pongi Sukudev.

“A total of 14 persons have been identified as accused in the case. Four of them are still absconding. Two juveniles aged below 17 were also detained. During our investigation we got evidence that some of the accused had hired vehicles from Visakhapatnam city,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

