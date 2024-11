Around 10 students from a government-run hostel at Srikrishnapuram were shifted to Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), following high fever, here on Wednesday. Among them, a boy was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) as he suffered from seizures. Arilova police station Inspector H. Malleswara Rao said that the authorities are looking into the reasons for the health issue among the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.