10 fall sick after eating wild mushrooms in Alluri district

July 03, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Ten tribal people fell ill after they reportedly ate mushrooms at Jami village of Pedabayalu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The incident took place on Sunday night, but came to light on Monday.

The victims were shifted to the local area hospital at Paderu where their condition is said to be stable.

According to officials, the people are believed to have eaten a curry made from mushrooms picked from the forest area. They vomited after eating the food. Seven women and three children were among those who fell sick, the health officials said.

They were first admitted to the local primary health centre for first aid, before being shifted to Paderu Area Hospital.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Alluri District Medical and Health Officer Jamal Basha said, “The people consumed wild mushrooms, which are commonly found in dense forests. All of them are out of danger.”

“It is a common practice for tribals to eat mushrooms collected from forest area. But the mushrooms should be cleaned and boiled properly before consuming them,” he added.

