10-day tribal festival from today

The city will host to a 10-day national tribal festival titled ‘Aadi Utsav-2019’ from Friday, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) Chairman Ramesh Chand Meena said here on Thursday.

Union Tribal Welfare Minister Renuka Singh will inaugurate an exhibition at Sanpra Hotel and resorts near YMCA on the Beach Road.

“The TRIFED is engaged in the development and marketing of tribal traditional products, including handicrafts, textiles, jewellery, paintings and natural and organic products,” said Mr. Meena.

More than 160 tribal artisans from 25 States are participating in the festival.

Range of cuisines

The citizens will get to relish various tribal cuisines which will be presented to suit the urban taste by expert chefs, he said, adding that Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani will take part in the programme.

“Tribal people constitute more than 8% of the country’s population and the national objective of inclusive development encompasses development of tribal people. The TRIFED is aiming at development of tribal people. This festival is being organised with the theme of ‘a celebration of the spirit of tribal culture, craft, cuisine and commerce,” added the TRIFED) Chairman.

Exhibition

More than 100 stalls will display tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric and jewellery at the exhibition being organised as part of the tribal festival.

Artistes from various States will perform tribal music and dance performances in the evenings during the festival, Mr. Meena.