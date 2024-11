Ten students of Andhra University’s National Service Scheme have been selected for the National Adventure Training camp to be held at Manali in Himachal Pradesh from November 21 to 29, according to a release here on Saturday. They met Vice-Chancellor G. Sashibhushana Rao and took his suggestions.

