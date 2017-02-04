₹80 cr. sanctioned for wagon workshop

An amount of ₹80 crore has been sanctioned in this budget to the wagon (periodical overhauling) workshop to be constructed at Vadlapudi in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation limits.

The Wagon POH workshop would come up on an extent of 100 acres of railway land. The funds sanctioned this year for other works in progress include: ₹10 crore for the Diesel Loco Shed (DLS), ₹10 crore for infrastructure development at the reception yard and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant siding, ₹15 crore for infrastructure development at the washing line and widening of FOB at Visakhapatnam.

₹ 600 cr. for doubling

of KK line

Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee told the media on Friday that outlined the projects sanctioned and funds released for various works in Waltair Division in budget 2017-18. She said the focus was on doubling of the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line. The budget allocation for Waltair Division in the present budget was much more than the previous budget with ₹ 600 crore granted for doubling of KK line from Kirandul to Singapur Road and ₹80 crore for the third railway line between Vizianagaram and Titlagarh.

The new major works announced in the budget were: Gunupur-Theruveli new line (79.15 km) Gopalapatnam- Vizianagaram auto signaling works and circulating area development at nine stations, she added.

Describing the recent derailment of Jagdalpur-Jungarh Road-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express near Kuneru on January 21 as the “division’s worst” accident, the DRM said four agencies including NIA and CID were exploring all angles to find out the cause of the accident that claimed 40 lives and resulted in Waltair Division incurring a loss of ₹3 crore in terms of damage.

Glass coaches

Replying to queries, the DRM said if all went well two glass coaches would be attached to Araku train either in March or April this year. The bulb line at Vizag Railway station was under consideration, she added.