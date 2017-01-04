“Change in mindset of people key to women’s safety”

The recent incident of alleged attacks on women by unruly mobs during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru has again shifted the limelight on women’s safety issue. In the wake of this, a cross section of women in Visakhapatnam shared their views on how safe they feel in the city and societal perception of women.

According to Shilpa Nayudu (29), irrespective of whichever city you live in, lack of respect for women is deeply ingrained in the Indian mindset. “Coming from a tier-2 city like Vizag, it makes even more difficult as you are constantly judged for being what you are. The uncomfortable feeling of being an object of male gaze was always there. I have had my share of experiences in parties when the friendly banter of men went beyond that. I have yelled at men on some instances or just simply avoided them. But you have to be on your guard always,” says the young dentist, who recently retired after serving in the Short Service Commission of the Army and now plans to follow her passion in fine arts and travelling.

Currently on an all-women’s road trip from Mumbai to Goa, Shilpa feels women bikers have to be more on guard. “People don’t think twice to pass judgment on girls. But why is it that the men always get away for their unruly behaviour? I faced such gender discrimination on many instances. Now that I have two tattoos on my body, I am perceived to be experimental. Now how do you justify such judgmental mindset?” she asks.

Maria Khan (23) remembers the trouble she faced when she was on her way to a private party on one New Year’s eve and had to face catcalls from some unruly drivers on the Beach Road. “Some bunch of guys even followed my sister and she had to hide in an apartment till the group left the place,” says Maria. Women feel that more than a law and order issue, it is a mindset problem. “A majority of Indian men grow up in an environment where domestic violence and gender discrimination is a common factor and where women are treated as second-class citizens. Men are brought up to believe that they are the most important entity at home and that the women “belong” to them so they can have their way around them irrespective of the consequences. This mentality manifests in brushing such crimes against women under the carpet and, on the contrary, blaming the victims, thereby justifying the existence of rape culture,” says Chinha Raheja, Vizag based image consultant.

Corroborating with her views, Anita Rao, psychologist, says: “Gender discrimination begins right from the time a child is born. Such cultural deprivation among people is an offshoot of the way the sons are brought up in families. Every Indian city, no matter how cosmopolitan, battles regressiveness on a daily basis. No matter what part of the country you live in, women continue to glance over their shoulders at night checking to see if they are being followed.”