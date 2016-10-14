‘Visakha Ukku’ stir now 50 years old

A week-long celebrations are being organised, commencing on Friday, to mark the conclusion of golden jubilee of the agitation for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, with the slogan Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku.

The Gandhi Mission and the Narendra Modi National Integration Forum which are organising the programme felt that after achieving the steel plant and watching its progress, people should make the rulers and officials to put the plant on course to achieve the land mark of 32 million tonnes a year capacity.

Ragi Malt box

Throughout the week people should consider what should be done for the better performance of VSP and drop their suggestions in the Ragi Malt box near T and DC busstop in Ukkunagaram.

The organisers also remembered the struggles of Tenneti Viswanadham, Rongali Bairagi, T. Amrutha Rao and Patti Seshaiah.

A meeting is being conducted at the Amrutha Rao park at 8 a.m. on October 21 to pay homage to Amrutha Rao, who went on an indefinite fast for the steel plant, and 32 people killed in police firing during the agitation, convenor of he forum A.V. Ramana Rao and president of Guntur branch T. Mohan Gandhi, grandson of Amrutha Rao, said on Thursday.