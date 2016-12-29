‘Use apps for better sanitation’

Besides making use of other modes available for grievance redressal in GVMC, citizens may also make complaints on sanitation using two apps.
Complaints
Both Smart Visakha App and the recently introduced Swachhata App can be downloaded and complaints made using them, says Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan.
A photo highlighting the sanitation problem should be uploaded using the Swachhta App and it will go to the sanitary inspector concerned.
He would attend to it and upload the photo. The app has service-level timelines.
