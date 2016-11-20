‘Treat health with respect’

Health is something that is given by nature and if we don't treat it with respect, we will lose it. Women, especially, often neglect their health. The percentage of women's participation in marathons is an abysmal 10 per cent. Women need to step out and change this mindset, inspire and influence their families to lead a healthy lifestyle and exercise daily, said former super model-turned-actor Milind Soman. He was speaking on women's wellness issues ahead of the Vizag edition of Pinkathon in the city on Saturday. “We have to understand that the body can adapt to circumstances only if we keep it in a good health. Along with physical health, mental health and emotional well being is important,” he added. Milind Soman is the founder of USF, an NGO that works for women empowerment through fitness initiatives and the organiser of the Pinkathon, India’s biggest women’s run. Pinkathon this year is being held in 14 cities this year.

At the event, Neilima Pudota, who scaled the Everest in May this year and ran barefoot from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam covering a distance of nearly 350-km, shared her experience as a mountaineer and an adventure lover. Biker Vaishali More spoke about her experiences in her recent solo bike journey and the importance of good health for women. Meenakshi Anantram of Rohit Memorial Trust who are the event partners said they conducted over 3,000 camps across the district to generate awareness on cervical and breast cancer.

The Vizag edition of Pinkathon is being held in categories of 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km and will begin from Children’s Park opposite Novotel Hotel from 5 a.m. on Sunday.