Visakhapatnam

‘Stop unauthorised mining in Madugula’

Former Union Secretary E.A.S. Sarma has urged the State government to take immediate steps to stop unauthorised mining of granite and semi-precious stones in Madugula mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

In a letter to Secretary of Industries Solomon Arokia Raj, he said he had received a representation from the girijans of China Sarida village in Madugula on granite/coloured stone mining activity that had adversely affected their agricultural fields and polluted the local water bodies. “I have tried to see whether there are any mining leases given in this area. I enclose a list of the same. It is evident from that list that no mining lease has been given in any part of Madugula mandal.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:44:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/%E2%80%98Stop-unauthorised-mining-in-Madugula%E2%80%99/article16439096.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY