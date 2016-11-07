‘Stop unauthorised mining in Madugula’

Former Union Secretary E.A.S. Sarma has urged the State government to take immediate steps to stop unauthorised mining of granite and semi-precious stones in Madugula mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

In a letter to Secretary of Industries Solomon Arokia Raj, he said he had received a representation from the girijans of China Sarida village in Madugula on granite/coloured stone mining activity that had adversely affected their agricultural fields and polluted the local water bodies. “I have tried to see whether there are any mining leases given in this area. I enclose a list of the same. It is evident from that list that no mining lease has been given in any part of Madugula mandal.”