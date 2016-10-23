‘Steps to improve amenities at temples in district’

The government will initiate all measures for the development of temples in the district, Endowments Minister P. Manikyala Rao has said.

The Endowments Minister inaugurated a shopping complex with 46 shops at the Kurupam Market along with Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday. The complex was constructed with Rs.1 crore granted by Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar from his constituency development funds. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manikyala Rao said top priority would be given for improving pilgrim amenities at Simhachalam and other popular temples in the district.

The HRD Minister said the past glory of the old city would be revived. Proposals had been prepared for the widening of the Main Road from Jagadamba junction to the old city and works would be taken up soon.

MLA s Ganesh Kumar and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Regional Commissioner of Endowments Chandrasekhar Azad, Deputy Commissioner Murthy, Assistant Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao and Executive Officer of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple Jyothi Madhavi were present.