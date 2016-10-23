‘Steps to improve amenities at temples in district’

The government will initiate all measures for the development of temples in the district, Endowments Minister P. Manikyala Rao has said.
The Endowments Minister inaugurated a shopping complex with 46 shops at the Kurupam Market along with Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday. The complex was constructed with Rs.1 crore granted by Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar from his constituency development funds. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manikyala Rao said top priority would be given for improving pilgrim amenities at Simhachalam and other popular temples in the district.
The HRD Minister said the past glory of the old city would be revived. Proposals had been prepared for the widening of the Main Road from Jagadamba junction to the old city and works would be taken up soon.
MLA s Ganesh Kumar and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Regional Commissioner of Endowments Chandrasekhar Azad, Deputy Commissioner Murthy, Assistant Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao and Executive Officer of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple Jyothi Madhavi were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor