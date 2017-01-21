ISKCON to hold
‘rath yatra’
Marking the 50th anniversary celebrations of International Society for Krishna Consciousness, ‘Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra’ festival will be organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday. The specially-decorated ‘ratham’ with a 35-foot collapsible canopy will be heading to M.G. Road and Sri Kanyakaparameswari temple from NCS theatre at 3:30 p.m. Thousands of devotees are expected to take part in the procession organised by the Visakhapatnam chapter of ISKCON.
