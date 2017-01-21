Visakhapatnam

‘Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra’

ISKCON to hold

‘rath yatra’

Marking the 50th anniversary celebrations of International Society for Krishna Consciousness, ‘Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra’ festival will be organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday. The specially-decorated ‘ratham’ with a 35-foot collapsible canopy will be heading to M.G. Road and Sri Kanyakaparameswari temple from NCS theatre at 3:30 p.m. Thousands of devotees are expected to take part in the procession organised by the Visakhapatnam chapter of ISKCON.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 4:35:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/%E2%80%98Sri-Jagannath-Ratha-Yatra%E2%80%99/article17070771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY