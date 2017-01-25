‘Section 30 in force on Beach Road’

Collector Pravin Kumar and Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand held a joint press conference to clear the air on the proposed silent protest at RK Beach on January 26, demanding the SCS.

According to Mr. Pravin Kumar, holding a protest meet on national days such as Independence Day or Republic Day is against the guidelines of Supreme Court and such a move will not be allowed.

He said a country-wide high alert has been declared and adequate bandobust was being made on the beach road, as the Partnership Summit will be held close to RK Beach.

“We are sending an appeal to all schools, colleges and universities and also appealing to the parents not to allow their children to take part in any such protests on that day. We are not against any protest, but it can be held on a later date after obtaining proper permission,” he said.

According to Mr. Yoganand, nobody has claimed ownership to the Facebook page and no permission has been given so far.

Any congregation will be treated unlawful and basing on the situation, action will be initiated.

“As of now Section 30 of Police Act is in force and security teams will be posted and additional checkposts will be set-up,” he said.

“There will be over 2000 delegates from various countries and top industry captains will be present. If the protest takes place then there will be a huge security issue for us, as the venue for Partnership Summit is close to RK Beach and all the delegates will be staying in hotels on the Beach Road. One untoward incident can jeopardise the entire event,” he said.