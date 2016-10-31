‘Sagarmala will change logistic scenario’

Sagarmala, the Central Government’s ambitious programme for ‘Port-led development’ in the country is all set to change the logistics sector performance by optimising the country’s logistics services in the coming years, said Deputy Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust Dr. P.L. Haranadh.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the seminar on “Cost, finance, taxation and accounting: Issues and challenges in logistics and supply chain management’ organised by the GITAM School of International Business (GSIB), GITAM University, on Saturday.

Dr. Haranadh observed that logistics play an important role in the economy of the country, and a reduction in the logistic cost would have a positive impact on the GDP growth rate.

He said the present thermal power plants in the country use the railway network for their coal link. If this could be substituted by the coastal shipping network, the logistic cost would come down drastically bringing down the power tariff.

The same could be applied to the steel sector in the country, he added.

He said the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would benefit the logistic sector in a big way by playing a major role in reducing the cost of goods.

“Shifting to GST regime will be a game-changer,” said Dr. Haranadh.

IIM-Ahmedabad, Public Systems Group, Professor G. Raghuram, in his address observed that the GST bill will be a big advantage to the E-commerce growth in the country.

He suggested that the checkpoints could have been avoided irrespective of the GST Bill through a proper IT-based tracking system. GSIB Director Prof. V.K. Kumar and others spoke.