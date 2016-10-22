‘Role of police becoming challenging’

The role of police is becoming challenging with every passing day and the men in khaki have been living up to the expectations despite the difficulties. About 473 policemen from various police organisations have laid down their lives in the line of duty in this year, said District Sessions Judge V. Jayasurya. He was addressing the policemen on the Police Commemoration Day, after witnessing an impressive parade by the policemen drawn from the police Commissionerate and the district police, at the Beach Road here on Friday.

The Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand in his address said of the 473 policemen who died 14 were from Andhra Pradesh. “It is for the first time that none of the policemen died fighting the left-wing extremists. This indicates that the Maoists movement is on the decline,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu after the parade, Mr. Yoganand said that AP Police is one of the best in the country and its specialised anti-Maoists fighting unit Greyhounds is one of the best in the country. “Not only other States send their fighting units to get trained at the Greyhounds facilities, but even SAARC countries use our facilities,” he said.