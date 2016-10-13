‘Relief still eludes Hudhud victims’

The State and Central governments have failed to provide relief in full measure though it is two years since very servere cyclone Hudhud caused unprecedented devastation, YSR Congress has alleged.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s publicity about the havoc caused more damage as investors were not coming to the city and the huge amount of relief in cash and kind extended by individuals and organisations from India and abroad had not been accounted for till date YSR Congress district president Gudivada Amarnath said at a press conference.

The disaster turned out to be a great boon for TDP men, as they cornered the relief money to celebrate Dasara that year, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu put the loss at Rs. 1 lakh crore and sought Rs. 10,000 crore as immediate relief, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned just Rs. 1,000 crore. So far, only Rs. 680 crore had been released. While the State government claimed Rs. 400 crore had been spent on distribution of essential commodities to the cyclone-hit people, the Centre did not believe the same and released Rs. 30 crore only.

Though 1.40 lakh houses had been damaged and 49,000 huts flattened, the State government did not provide permanent houses to the affected.

The industries were not taken care of after they suffered huge damage and the farmers and horticulture farmers were not paid compensation in full, he said.

Mr. Amarnath said the party would stand by the cyclone victims till they received the relief in full measure.