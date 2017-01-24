‘Ravuri writings guiding light for future’

The GVR Aradhana Cultural Foundation (Hyderabad) and Dr. Ravuri Bharadwaja, Srimathi Kanthamma Trust, jointly organised ‘Amritotsava celebrations of Gudibanda Venkata Reddy’ here on Monday.
The recipients of the ‘keerthi puraskarams’ are: Sesha Rathnam (writer), Dara Karunasri (social service), C.S. Prasasd (drama), Modu Rajeswara Rao (cultural), C.N. Manohar (sports), M. Bhagyalakshmi (social service), P. Gita Priyadarshini (dance) and C.V. Subrahamanyam (photo journalism).
The writings of Ravuri Bharadwaja were a guiding light for future generations, said AU Vice Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao. Writer Chandu Subba Rao spoke about the struggles he faced in life. Ravuri Venkata Koteswara Rao, managing trustee, presented a report on the activities of the trust. Gudibanda Venkata Reddy was felicitated by the Vice Chancellor. GVMC Zone-II Commissioner P. Nallanayya spoke about the services rendered by Gudibanda and his trust.
