Visakhapatnam

‘Ravuri writings guiding light for future’

AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao and Prof. Chandu Subba Rao presenting the 'Keerthi Puraskar' to writer G. Sesha Rathnam at a function in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao and Prof. Chandu Subba Rao presenting the 'Keerthi Puraskar' to writer G. Sesha Rathnam at a function in Visakhapatnam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Arranged pic

The GVR Aradhana Cultural Foundation (Hyderabad) and Dr. Ravuri Bharadwaja, Srimathi Kanthamma Trust, jointly organised ‘Amritotsava celebrations of Gudibanda Venkata Reddy’ here on Monday.

The recipients of the ‘keerthi puraskarams’ are: Sesha Rathnam (writer), Dara Karunasri (social service), C.S. Prasasd (drama), Modu Rajeswara Rao (cultural), C.N. Manohar (sports), M. Bhagyalakshmi (social service), P. Gita Priyadarshini (dance) and C.V. Subrahamanyam (photo journalism).

The writings of Ravuri Bharadwaja were a guiding light for future generations, said AU Vice Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao. Writer Chandu Subba Rao spoke about the struggles he faced in life. Ravuri Venkata Koteswara Rao, managing trustee, presented a report on the activities of the trust. Gudibanda Venkata Reddy was felicitated by the Vice Chancellor. GVMC Zone-II Commissioner P. Nallanayya spoke about the services rendered by Gudibanda and his trust.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:42:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/%E2%80%98Ravuri-writings-guiding-light-for-future%E2%80%99/article17084608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY