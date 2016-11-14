‘Rail zone issue will be taken up during winter session’

The issue of a locating separate railway zone in Visakhapatnam would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on November 16, said Anakapalle MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday. “The railway zone issue has been lingering for quite some time and it would be given top priority in the winter session. It is Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s dream to have the zone instituted in Visakhapatnam and all the MPs of TDP will put pressure on the Central government to take a decision,” he said.

The MP held a joint press conference with TDP State president Kala Venkata Rao.

The MP also informed the media that other priority issue would be to get the promised funding from the Centre, which includes Rs. 30,000 crore for the Polavaram project, about Rs. 47,000 crore for the Visakhapatnam-Chennai petroleum corridor and about Rs. 40,000 crore for the National Highway projects.