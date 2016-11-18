‘People are my high command, not BJP’

Deriding the Opposition charge that the Telugu Desam government is sacrificing the interests of AP due to its electoral alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party , Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said many people seem to be carried away by the propaganda.

Addressing an extended meeting of party workers of the district here on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said the tie-up with the BJP was essential as the Centre’s support was required for re-building Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, he participated in the Jana Chaitanya Yatra from Kotturu junction to the Government Junior College.

While admitting that the BJP government was also not implementing all the promises made to the State at the time of bifurcation, Mr. Naidu refuted the criticism that the TD government was unable to bargain with the Centre due to the alliance, saying: “People are my high command, not the BJP and I will strive to live up to their expectations.”

In an oblique reference to the criticism of YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam recently, the Chief Minister said: “The Centre was offering special package instead of Special Category Status (SCS) as promised due to certain technical problems. I had agreed as they promised to extend all the benefits as promised under SCS. I will not remain silent, if they [Centre] give Re.1 less than the promised assistance.”

“AP is like my family. I have no other selfish goal and I am working hard to fulfil all the promises made before the elections.” He appealed to people not to be carried away by the campaign of the Opposition on SCS but to extend support to the TDP in the next elections also. Panchayat Raj Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, TDP State president Kala Venkata Rao, rural district president Pappala Chalapathi Rao, Anakapalle MP Muttasetti Srinivasa Rao, local MLA K.S.N.S. Raju and were among those present.

