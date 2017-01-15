‘Media interaction between India, Brazil should improve’

Keeping the formation of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) bloc in mind, the interaction of media between Brazil and India should improve. At present it is in the minimal stage and it has to improve to better the BRICS narratives, according to Monica Martinez from Universidade de Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The professor from the department of journalism was here on Sunday to exchange academic notes with the Department of Journalism in Andhra University and in an interaction with The Hindu, she said: “Till the first week of January, not many in Brazil did know about the demonetisation scheme that was introduced in India on November 8. And that I would say is a bad trend in media exchange,” she said.

Demonetisation

The effects of demonetisation, good or bad, have global implication and this was not reported extensively in Brazilian media. Keeping the BRICS narratives in mind, this was not a healthy trend, she pointed out.

Both countries should post more number of correspondents in the respective countries and there should exchange of notes, ideas and issue-based articles, said Dr. Monica Martinez.

“To my knowledge, both the countries still depend on wire services and none of the reputed media houses has their independent correspondents posted in the respective countries,” she said. “The audio-visual exchange would make a huge impact. Bollywood is the biggest film industry in the world and Brazil has the biggest television serial market. But neither Bollywood nor Brazilian TV serials have made any inroads into the respective countries. A beginning should be made,” she suggested.

Both countries were territorial giants and have a lot of similarity when it comes to people, culture, openness, economy and governmental style of functioning, but what was lacking was the bridge. And the media should bridge the gap. Indians know Brazil as a football playing country and when it comes to Brazilians they know only about Gandhi, yoga and Taj Mahal. But there was more beyond the stereotypes and media should play an active role, said Prof. Monica Martinez.

Professor D.V.R. Murthy, Director of Foreign Languages, AU, and Professor Challa Ramakrishna from Department of Journalism were present.