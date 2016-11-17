Visakhapatnam

‘Love fest will not be held against public opinion’

“Nothing will take place against the opinion of people,” is the cryptic reply of Panchayat Raj Minister on the proposed Beach Love Festival.

At his press conference on the Chief Minister’s visit, he did not give a direct reply to whether the government would go ahead with the festival or not in view of the protests from various women organisations and political parties. An MLA quoting officials sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the beach love festival would not be held and he got indications to the effect.

