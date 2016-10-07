‘LIC still market leader’

Insurance Corporation Employees' Union, Visakhapatnam Division, has organised a seminar on “Sixty years of LIC and contribution to nation development," to commemorate the diamond jubilee of LIC of India.
South Central Zone Insurance Employees’ Federation president K. Venugopala Rao said LIC had started with an asset base of Rs.348 crore in 1951 and it rose to more than Rs.20 lakh crore now.
For 2015-16 alone, it paid a dividend of Rs.2,502 crore to the government, Venugopala Rao saud.
Senior Divisional Manager K Murlidhar said even 25 years after the entry of private and foreign companies into insurance sector, LIC remained the market leader and no other company could match its performance.
The total income of LIC in 2015-16 is Rs. 4.5 lakh crore.
K Murlidhar
Senior Divisional Manager
