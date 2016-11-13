‘Irrigation excluded under Purushottapatnam lift’

The government’s administrative sanction for Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Polavaram Left Main Canal is only to meet the industrial and drinking water needs of the district and ignored irrigation for 1.5 lakh acres in the district, former Minister and leader of Uttrandhara Saguneeti Projectula Sadhana Samiti Konathala Ramakrishna has said.

Taking exception to de-linking of irrigation, though the lift scheme was sanctioned as a part of Uttrandhra Sujala Sravathi, he demanded that a GO be issued for providing irrigation to the 1.5 lakh acres and accord fresh administrative and technical sanction to the Sujala Sravanthi, that brings 8 lakh acres under irrigation in North Andhra.

A detailed project report with revised estimate and land acquisition from Tallapalem to Srikakulam should be prepared, he demanded addressing a press conference along with CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and retired Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Advisor to the government S. Satyanarayana.

Under Polavaram project Left Main Canal up to Tallapalem, six to seven storage reservoirs have to be formed. It should be taken up immediately by removing the contractors not delivering, the former Minister said.

Neredi barrage on Vamsadhara, Jhanjhavati and Thotapalli projects, among others should be completed.

The Samithi would organise workshops and seminars in the three districts on the need to achieve the projects, Mr. Ramakrishna said. He thanked the government and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning the lift scheme at Purushottapatnam. The CPI leader expressed the fear that the Sujala Sravanthi might remain an election slogan with no clarity on the government’s stand on it.

To create confidence among people the government should go in for revised estimates and allocate funds, he demanded.