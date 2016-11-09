‘Implement Swaminathan panel recommendations’

The plight of farmers continues to become worse with the M.S. Swaminathan Commission recommendations remaining unimplemented, former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao has said. The commission had recommended in 2006 that farmers should get 150 per cent of the production cost and the terms of reference for calculating the cost of production should be reconsidered, he said while delivering the Dr. N.G. Ranga Memorial Endowment Lecture of Andhra University here on Tuesday.

The government, in an affidavit in the apex court, maintained that fixation of MSP was not a cost-plus exercise, not an income policy, and, if implemented, would destabilise the markets.

While three lakh farmers committed suicide during the last 10 years, 150 lakh farmers had quit agriculture since 1991. Every year, 20 lakh farmers were moving out of agriculture as it was not remunerative, Mr. Rao pointed out. Replying to another question on farmers’ suicide, he said the government should make out a policy to ensure 100 per cent coverage under crop loans.

Paying glowing tributes to Dr. Ranga in his lecture on ‘The role of Prof. N. G. Ranga in the development of agriculture and welfare of rural people in India,’ Mr. Rao said the interests of peasantry and rural artisans were always at the core of his values, and he never hankered after power and declined the post of Deputy Chief Minister offered by Ch. Rajagopalachari.

While former Prime Minister Jawaharalal Nehru was drawn towards the USSR model of heavy industries and collective farming, Prof. Ranga always favoured rural uplift with pride of place for farmers and artisans, and priority to cottage, small and medium industries.