‘Focus on safety culture to achieve zero accidents’

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is conducting a two-day special training programme from Wednesday on “behaviour-based safety management” organised by the Safety Engineering Department of the plant in collaboration with the country’s premier safety institution, National Safety Council, Mumbai, at Management Development Centre, Ukkunagaram.

Inaugurating the programme, Executive Director in charge (Works) K. V. Ramana Rao stressed the importance of bringing in total safety culture to achieve zero accidents. The training is meant for senior executives.

General Manager (Safety & Environment) in charge N.V.K. Raju said the plant had already achieved a frequency rate of 0.18 and for further reduction it was important to implement “Behaviour-based safety management system.”

Faculty member of the National Safety Council and its Deputy Director General Rakesh Sri Vatsava applauded the safety measures taken by the plant. Former Deputy Director of National Safety Council Sri Nityananda detailed the course outline.