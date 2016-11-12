‘Focus on identification of industrial hazards’

Identification of industrial hazards is the main component in risk management practices in all sectors, especially in the manufacturing, and the analysis should be done by a competent team of individuals, CEO of the National Board for Quality Promotion (NBQP) C.K. Biswas said here on Friday.

Delivering key-note address at a seminar on practical risk assessment based on ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), organised by the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation in association with Quality Council of India(QCI) said awareness should be created among the employees by involving the staff in the process under review as they are the most familiar with the operations.

He emphasized the implementation of quality management systems (ISO 9001:2015).

President-elect of AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) G. Sambasiva Rao, Principal Trainer of QCI M. Chandrasekhar, vice-chairman of Visakhapatnam unit of APCCIF M. Sudheer spoke.