‘Entrust implementation of GST to IRS officials’

The implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) should be entrusted to IRS officials to make them play a greater role in enhancing tax collections, said MP P. Ravindra Babu, who is also a former IRS officer.

Participating as a chief guest at the International Customs Day celebrations – 2017 held at the Custom House, here on Friday, Dr. Ravindra Babu recalled how he had raised the GST issue in Parliament. Referring to the IRS officers and other Customs and Central Excise officials, present at the meeting, as ‘colleagues’, he called upon them to take up the issue collectively to the Centre by involving the trade.

On the issue of delays in the promotion of Customs officers, the MP said the CAT judgment on the applicability of reservations was referred to the Supreme Court and the latter suggested an amendment of the Constitution in this regard. The Amendment Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha but unfortunately before it could be passed by the Lok Sabha, it was dissolved and after 2014 elections no one took up the cause.

Dr. Ravindra Babu, a medical student of Andhra Medical College, called upon his ‘IRS colleagues’ to organise all India meets and regional meets and come to Delhi with a memorandum for submission to the Prime Minister. He also favoured improvement of the infrastructure of the Customs Department and assured of his help in bringing it to the notice of the Centre.

Commissioner of Customs B. Hareram underlined the importance of ‘Data analysis’ in Custom clearances and other port-related services and activities. He spoke about the expansion of port and other allied activities, congestion at ports, establishment of Container Freight Stations and various aspects of customs, tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Chief Operating Officer of VCTPL Sushil Mulchandani spoke on data sharing and appreciated the proactive role played by the Custom officials in trade facilitation. Officer-on-Special Duty (AP Bhavan, New Delhi) M. Rama Rao spoke. Assistant Commissioner of Customs S.K. Dutta was present.