‘Dollar City’ to be screened today

A documentary film Dollar City directed by Amudhan R.P. will be screened at the Visakha Public Library by the Visakha Film Society and Environmental Film Society at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Tamil documentary on the Tirupur garment workers will be screened with English subtitles.

Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, well known for its thousands of export-oriented garment hosiery units and millions of migrant workers, symbolises a unique development model.

The State machinery, exporters, small and big entrepreneurs, commission agents, trade unionists and workers converge to prioritise export and to earn dollars by ignoring, marginalising and eventually breaking the laws that protect the environment and workers’ rights.

The film provides an inside view of a successful economic system.