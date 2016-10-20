‘Dollar City’ to be screened today

A documentary film Dollar City directed by Amudhan R.P. will be screened at the Visakha Public Library by the Visakha Film Society and Environmental Film Society at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Tamil documentary on the Tirupur garment workers will be screened with English subtitles.
Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, well known for its thousands of export-oriented garment hosiery units and millions of migrant workers, symbolises a unique development model.
The State machinery, exporters, small and big entrepreneurs, commission agents, trade unionists and workers converge to prioritise export and to earn dollars by ignoring, marginalising and eventually breaking the laws that protect the environment and workers’ rights.
The film provides an inside view of a successful economic system.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor