‘Demonetisation will paralyse terror funding, raise tax collections’

Demonetisation will have multiple effects transforming from cash to banking economy, paralyse terror funding and circulation of counterfeit notes and widen the tax base, according to Income-Tax Chief Commissioner Shyama Prasad Choudhury.

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu here on Saturday on the fallout of the withdrawal of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes as legal tender by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Choudhury, who heads operations in AP, said increased use of debit and credit cards and digital wallets would raise the number of bank account holders and help fill the coffers of the government.

“The more important aspect is putting a full-stop to funding the terror networks and huge amount of fake notes being circulated by the terrorists and anti-national forces into the market. The bold move will certainly help the economy manifold,” he said.

Mr. Choudhury said their intention was not to conduct raids as it was an ultimate option. “The government’s focus is to increase tax compliance rate and make all transactions transparent. The fallout of demonetisation will be safeguarding the interest of the nation and facilitate extra revenue collections.”

He expressed satisfaction over the response to the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS)-2016 in which a disclosure of Rs.13,000 crore was made in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana out of Rs.65,000 crore disclosed pan India. The tax on the disclosed amount as notified earlier would be collected by September, 2017.

The Chief Commissioner said besides educating the public on tax compliance, they would also continue keeping a tab on unaccounted assets and transactions by taking videos of lavish spending at marriages and other social functions. He said search and seizure operations were being undertaken based on inputs received by the department through various sources including social media.

He said as far as the Income Tax Region in Visakhapatnam was concerned, the collections as on November 10 was Rs .1900 crore compared to Rs.1471 crore last year.

Refunds

On complaints regarding delay in refunds, he said following a series of measures, they had streamlined the payment. A refund of Rs.355.40 crore was paid so far as against Rs.222.8 crore during the corresponding period in the region. Net collections registered a growth rate of 23.4 per cent against an all India percentage of 10.3 per cent.