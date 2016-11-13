‘Cyclothon’ evokes enthusiastic response

The fifth edition of CII-India@75’s cycling extravaganza ‘India@75 ride’ organised for the first time in the city evoked an impressive response with participation of over 500 cycling enthusiasts on Saturday.

The initiative was supported by Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) and Young Indian’s (Yi).

India@75 envisages how India should be in its 75th year of Independence and creates platform to engage fellow citizens in various nation-building activities. India@75 organised a cleanliness drive at RK Beach and a ‘cyclothon’ to promote cycling as a healthy way of life and to propagate Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

The cyclothon saw participation of more than 500 cycling enthusiasts from various corporates and colleges in multiple ride segments. Youngest participant was six-year-old and the oldest rider was 58 years.

The cycling event was flagged off by CII Vizag zone chairman V. Murali Krishna, from Beach Road and covered various areas in the city. Vizag zone vice-chairan D. Tirupathi Raju was also present. Around 20 riders completed the 75 km ‘signature ride’ of the event.