‘Bring Visakha Dairy under co-op sector’

To safeguard interests of lakhs of dairy farmers and ensure their participation in the running of Visakha Dairy, it should be brought back into the co-operative fold, A P Raithu Sangham has demanded.
In the light of allegations that there could be political motives behind the recent IT raids on the houses of Chairman of the Visakha Dairy Adari Tulasi Rao and his son and daughter, though Mr. Tulasi Rao himself was a TDP leader, the government should guard against any impact on the dairy farmers and also see to it that private diaries did not exploit it to their advantage, Sangham State general secretary K.V.V. Prasad said at a press conference here. The dairy collecting seven lakh litres of milk from eight lakh dairy farmers in the North Coastal and Godavari districts got a good name and it should be sustained, he said. The dairy was under the MACS Act of 1995 and when the Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy government had tried to bring it under the Co-operative Act of 1964 to have the government say, Visakha Dairy and some other co-operative dairies resisted it. Visakha Dairy was later brought it under the Companies Act and all along it continued under the stewardship of Mr. Tulasi Rao, Mr. Prasad recalled alleging that it paved the way for “dictatorial” control under the chairman.
