‘Bright future ahead for steel industry’

The steel industry is presently passing through a difficult phase across the globe but the silver lining for India is the projected boom in the infrastructure and automobile sectors, opined the speakers at a conference on ‘Long Products – Technology, Market and Applications’ here on Thursday. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD P. Madhusudan, who participated as chief guest, said India with 56 million tonnes was the third-largest producer of steel in the world next only to China and Japan.

The inherent strengths for India include: it being the fastest growing economy, the low per capita consumption of steel compared to global consumption, the projected growth in urban population by 2030 and the low consumption of steel in rural areas, which offer high growth prospects.

Mr. Madhusudan said the last few years were pretty challenging and the industry was working on strategies to sustain the demand.

Adopting Latest technologies and diversification of products in tune with the demand was the key. Referring to AP being adjudged as the number 1 State in terms of ‘Ease of doing business’, he said people from all parts of the country as well as the globe were showing interest in investing around Visakhapatnam.

On the National Mission of ‘Housing for All by 2022’, he said it offers good opportunities for growth.

Former CMD of VSP Y. Siva Sagar Rao said though the per capita consumption of steel in India was low, the projected growth in infrastructure and railway sector and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposal to use steel in the construction of bridges and roads would boost consumption in a big way.