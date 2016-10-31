‘Adjust investment subsidy’

AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has asked Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker to use his good offices for adjustment of investment subsidy against amount to be paid towards building plan approvals to woo investments in tourism sector.

Federation State vice-president G. Sambasiva Rao thanked the government for the pro-active policies to encourage tourism projects. He brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary that entrepreneurs setting up tourism projects were being forced to spend heavy amounts on building plan approvals causing liquidity problem.

“Since the State government is also giving 20 per cent investment subsidy we request you to adjust the cost of plan approvals against this subsidy, which will greatly facilitate early completion of projects and improve liquidity in the hands of entrepreneurs,” he stated.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said this would not cause any additional financial commitment from the government as it was only adjustment from the investment subsidies towards cost of plan approval charges.

Mr. Rao said this would greatly boost investor sentiment and help realise the dream of building the State into Sunrise Andhra Pradesh.