‘26 MoUs signed last year to bring 43,500 jobs’

Of the 361 MoUs reached in the CII Partnership summit in the city last year, 26 were for Visakhapatnam, and industries worth ₹56,443 crore were proposed to be set up resulting in 43,500 jobs, Collector Pravin Kumar said on Thursday.

In his address at the Police Barracks after unfurling the tricolour on the Republic Day, he said the medical technology park at Nadupuru, Society for Applied Microwave Electronic Engineering & Research (SAMEER), twin IT towers and FinTech Tower would bring in investments of thousands of crores and jobs to thousands of youth.

Comprehensive plans were being drawn to achieve a growth of 23.2% in agriculture, 15.67% in industry and 11.13% in service sector, Mr. Pravin Kumar said.

To meet the drinking water needs of Visakhapatnam, a lift scheme was taken up at Purushottapatnam on the Godavari river with ₹1,680 crore.

Of the ₹638.32 crore of loan waiver to 2.16 lakh farmers, so far ₹401.44 crore was credited to farmers’ accounts in two instalments.

Housing

While 31,000 house-site pattas were given away by the Chief Minister, regularisation of 16,425 applications for areas between 100 square yards and 500 square yards would be approved soon. Of the 26,146 houses allotted under NTR Housing and PMAY, 18,843 have been sanctioned.

To improve health in the agency areas, 1.28 mosquito nets were distributed and gynaecologists were appointed at Araku and Paderu hospitals and 27 “Tallibidda express” were operating for maternal and child care. Free medical check-ups and lab tests were being provided.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said infrastructure was provided to start 319 digital classes in the district and in 50 schools virtual online classes were launched.

Police personnel performed “daredevil” acts and commendation certificates for services rendered were given away to employees of various government departments.