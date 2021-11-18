YSRCP wins six out of seven MPTCs in Krishna

TDP wins Vanduru MPTC

The ruling YSRCP won six out of seven MPTC seats in the Krishna district for which polling was held recently.

Election to Devaragunta (MPTC) of Nuzvid mandal, Chinnautapalli of Gannavaram mandal, Konakanchi of Penuganchiprolu mandal, Vanuduru and Mudinepalli-2 of Mudinepalli manal, Parachivara of Nagayalanka mandal and Edara-1 of Agiripalli mandal was conducted.

Telugu Desam Party won the MPTC seat of Vanuduru of Mudinepalli mandal while YSRCP contestants won the remaining six MPTCs, according to the district officials.

Counting of votes polled for three ZPTC elections in Visannapeta, Pedana and G.Konduru mandals is underway.