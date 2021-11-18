Vijayawada

YSRCP wins six out of seven MPTCs in Krishna

The ruling YSRCP won six out of seven MPTC seats in the Krishna district for which polling was held recently.

Election to Devaragunta (MPTC) of Nuzvid mandal, Chinnautapalli of Gannavaram mandal, Konakanchi of Penuganchiprolu mandal, Vanuduru and Mudinepalli-2 of Mudinepalli manal, Parachivara of Nagayalanka mandal and Edara-1 of Agiripalli mandal was conducted.

Telugu Desam Party won the MPTC seat of Vanuduru of Mudinepalli mandal while YSRCP contestants won the remaining six MPTCs, according to the district officials.

Counting of votes polled for three ZPTC elections in Visannapeta, Pedana and G.Konduru mandals is underway.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 1:45:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/ysrcp-wins-six-out-of-seven-mptcs-in-krishna/article37555766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY