‘YSRCP will retain VMC Mayor post’

VIJAYAWADA

04 March 2021 10:41 IST

The YSRCP will win the elections to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and retain the Mayor post, according to Sunkara Srinivasa Rao (Kabadi Srinu), Amaravati State Kapunadu president. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that people were happy with the welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Will TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and MLC Buddha Venkanna quit politics if the TDP loses the elections?” he questioned.

