YSRCP seeks budget allocation for special category, Polavaram

YSR Congress Party MP Y.V. Subba Reddy has sought budget allocation for Special Category Status and completion of Polavaram in the pre-budget consultation organised by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In a three-page letter submitted to Mr. Jaitley, the MP listed Special Category Status, package for backward areas of Andhra Pradesh, Polavaram national project, creation of new railway zone in Visakhapatnam and sufficient budgetary allocations for institutions in A.P.

Mr. Subba Reddy said in the letter that his party had no doubt that the Centre was committed to implementation of the A.P.Re-organisation Act, but it did not seem to be doing anything towards fulfilling assurances given by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the floor of the House.

The MP said that his party wanted the implementation of the assurances as they were needed for the transformation of the State and bringing it on par with other neighbouring states creating a level-playing field.

He said without granting SCS it was not possible for A.P. to compete with neighbouring states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana which all had vibrant capitals that acted as growth engines.

Mr. Subba Reddy also said that the YSR Congress Party was worried if the Polavaram project would be completed as it was being claimed by A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He urged the Centre to grant enough funds so that the project could be completed as per schedule.