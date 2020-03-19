YSRCP MLAs seek probe into ‘letter’

YSR Congress Party MLAs Ambati Rambabu, K. Parthasarathi and Jogi Ramesh have said they will request Director-General of Police Gautam Swang to inquire into the origin of the letter purportedly written by State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar seeking protection by Central forces.
They told mediapersons here on Wednesday that the letter said to be written by Mr. Ramesh Kumar was demeaning the Constitutional office held by him.
The letter seemed to be written from the Opposition point of view and its origin should be traced to expose the persons behind it, they stated.
